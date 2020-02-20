Kelis per la prima volta dal vivo in Italia il 12 marzo al Fabrique di Milano

20 Febbraio 2020

Il 6 marzo 2020 sarà pubblicata la ristampa di ‘Kaleidoscope’ in doppio LP colorato ‘Translucent Orange’ 180g. Questa ristampa conterrà 4 brani per la prima volta in vinile, il Neptunes Extended Mix di ‘Caught Out There’ e tre differenti versioni di ‘Get Along With You’.
Kelis ha previsto inoltre un tour europeo che arriverà in Italia per la prima volta con uno show unico e imperdibile, giovedì 12 marzo 2020 al Fabrique di Milano.
‘Kaleidoscope’ è l’album di debutto della cantautrice americana. Pubblicato originariamente il 7 dicembre 1999 dalla Virgin Records e prodotto interamente dai Neptunes (Pharrell Williams e Chad Hugo), ‘Kaleidoscope’ è stato un grande successo internazionale, certificato Disco D’Oro in UK.
I singoli “Caught Out There”, “Good Stuff” e “Get Like with You” hanno dominato le classifiche di tutto il mondo.
Oltre a produrre l’album, Williams e Hugo hanno partecipato alla registrazione del brano “Ghetto Children”, di cui il rapper Slick Rick è coautore. Tra gli ospiti dell’album ricordiamo anche Pusha-T, Markita e Justin Vince.
Kelis ha fatto ballare il mondo intero con i brani “Milkshake”, “Trick Me” e “Acapella”, ha collaborato con Artisti del calibro di Busta Rhymes, Usher, Moby, Nas e Duran Duran.

Lato A

  1. Intro
  2. Good Stuff
  3. Caught Out There
  4. Get Along With You
  5. Mafia
    Lato B
  6. Game Show
  7. Suspended
  8. Mars
  9. Ghetto Children
    Lato C
  10. I Want Your Love
  11. No Turning Back
  12. Roller Rink
  13. In The Morning
  14. Wouldn’t You Agree
    Lato D
  15. Caught Out There (Neptunes Extended Mix)
  16. Get Along With You (Soul Inside Radio Mix)
  17. Get Along With You (Mix Show)
  18. Get Along With You (Pharrell Edit)

