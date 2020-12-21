Share Facebook

A grande richiesta dei fan, la collection completa delle registrazioni risalenti al 1970. In uscita il 26 Febbraio 2021. La raccolta in 3CD delle performance in studio include tutte le sessioni del 1° Maggio 1970 con George Harrison

Columbia Records e Legacy Recordings, divisione catalogo di Sony Music Entertainment, annunciano l’imminente uscita di Bob Dylan – 1970, la prima edizione di una raccolta in tre dischi delle registrazioni in studio a lungo richieste dai fan. Le registrazioni di Bob Dylan – 1970 sono state pubblicate per la prima volta in edizione limitata come parte della serie Bob Dylan – 50th Anniversary Collection (iniziata nel 2012), ma la fama che ha da sempre circondato le esibizioni del 1970, in particolare il sit-down in studio di Dylan con George Harrison del 1° maggio, ha creato una richiesta tale da esigere una pubblicazione più ampio di questi brani storici.

Bob Dylan – 1970 include outtakes inediti delle sessioni che hanno prodotto Self Portrait e New Morning, nonché le registrazioni complete in studio del 1° maggio 1970 con George Harrison, che vedono la coppia esibirsi insieme in nove tracce, inclusi gli originali di Dylan (“One To Many Mornings”, “Gates of Eden”,”Mama, You Been On My Mind”), cover (“All I have to do is Dream” degli Everly Brothers,”Matchbox” di Carl Perkins) e altro ancora.

Bob Dylan – 1970 (50th Anniversary Collection)

Disc 1

March 3, 1970

I Can’t Help but Wonder Where I’m Bound

Universal Soldier – Take 1

Spanish Is the Loving Tongue – Take 1

Went to See the Gypsy – Take 2

Went to See the Gypsy – Take 3

Woogie Boogie

March 4, 1970

Went to See the Gypsy – Take 4

Thirsty Boots – Take 1

March 5, 1970

Little Moses – Take 1

Alberta – Take 2

Come All You Fair and Tender Ladies – Take 1

Things About Comin’ My Way – Takes 2 & 3

Went to See the Gypsy – Take 6

Untitled 1970 Instrumental #1

Come a Little Bit Closer – Take 2

Alberta – Take 5

Bob Dylan – vocals, guitar, piano

David Bromberg – guitar, dobro, bass

Al Kooper – organ, piano

Emanuel Green – violin

Stu Woods – bass

Alvin Rogers – drums

Hilda Harris, Albertine Robinson, Maeretha Stewart – background vocals

May 1, 1970

Sign on the Window – Take 2

Sign on the Window – Takes 3-5

If Not for You – Take 1

Time Passes Slowly – Rehearsal

If Not for You – Take 2

If Not for You – Take 3

Song to Woody – Take 1

Mama, You Been on My Mind – Take 1

Yesterday – Take 1

Disc 2

Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues – Take 1

Medley: I Met Him on a Sunday (Ronde-Ronde)/Da Doo Ron Ron – Take 1

One Too Many Mornings – Take 1

Ghost Riders in the Sky – Take 1

Cupid – Take 1

All I Have to Do Is Dream – Take 1

Gates of Eden – Take 1

I Threw It All Away – Take 1

I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met) – Take 1

Matchbox – Take 1

Your True Love – Take 1

Telephone Wire – Take 1

Fishing Blues – Take 1

Honey, Just Allow Me One More Chance – Take 1

Rainy Day Women #12 & 35 – Take 1

It Ain’t Me Babe

If Not for You

Sign on the Window – Take 1

Sign on the Window – Take 2

Sign on the Window – Take 3

Bob Dylan – vocals, guitar, piano, harmonica

George Harrison – guitar, vocals (Disc 1, Tracks 20 & 24 and Disc 2, Tracks 2-3, 6-7, 10-11, & 16)

Bob Johnston – piano (Disc 1, Tracks 24-25 and Disc 2, Tracks 1-3)

Charlie Daniels – bass

Russ Kunkel – drums

June 1, 1970

Alligator Man

Alligator Man [rock version]

Alligator Man [country version]

Sarah Jane 1

Sign on the Window

Sarah Jane 2

Disc 3

June 2, 1970

If Not for You – Take 1

If Not for You – Take 2

June 3, 1970

Jamaica Farewell

Can’t Help Falling in Love

Long Black Veil

One More Weekend

June 4, 1970

Bring Me Little Water, Sylvie – Take 1

Three Angels

Tomorrow Is a Long Time – Take 1

Tomorrow Is a Long Time – Take 2

New Morning

Untitled 1970 Instrumental #2

June 5, 1970

Went to See the Gypsy

Sign on the Window – stereo mix

Winterlude

I Forgot to Remember to Forget 1

I Forgot to Remember to Forget 2

Lily of the West – Take 2

Father of Night – rehearsal

Lily of the West

Bob Dylan – vocals, guitar, piano, harmonica

David Bromberg – guitar, dobro, mandolin

Ron Cornelius – guitar

Al Kooper – organ

Charlie Daniels – bass, guitar

Russ Kunkel – drums

Background vocalists unknown

August 12, 1970

If Not for You – Take 1

If Not for You – Take 2

Day of the Locusts – Take 2

Bob Dylan – vocals, guitar, harmonica

Buzzy Feiten – guitar

Other musicians unknown

March 3-5 and May 1, 1970 sessions took place at Studio B, Columbia Recording Studios, New York City, New York

June 1-5 and August 12, 1970 sessions took place at Studio E, Columbia Recording Studios, New York City, New York

Tutti i brani scritti da Bob Dylan, eccetto: “I Can’t Help but Wonder Where I’m Bound” by Tom Paxton; “Universal Soldier” by Buffy Sainte-Marie; “Spanish Is the Loving Tongue,” “Alberta,” “Come All You Fair and Tender Ladies,” “Things About Comin’ My Way,” “Fishing Blues,” “Honey, Just Allow Me One More Chance,” “Bring Me Little Water, Sylvie,” “Lily of the West” traditional, arranged by Bob Dylan; “Little Moses” by A.P. Carter; “Thirsty Boots” by Eric Andersen; “Come a Little Bit Closer” by Tommy Boyce, Bobby Hart, and Wes Farrell; “Yesterday” by John Lennon and Paul McCartney; “I Met Him on a Sunday (Ronde-Ronde)” by Shirley Owens, Beverly Lee, Addie Harris, and Doris Coley; “Da Doo Ron Ron” by Phil Spector, Jeff Barry, and Ellie Greenwich; “Ghost Riders in the Sky” by Stan Jones; “Cupid” by Sam Cooke; “All I Have to Do Is Dream” by Boudleaux Bryant; “Matchbox” and “Your True Love” by Carl Perkins; “Alligator Man” by Jimmy C. Newman and Floyd Chance; “Jamaica Farewell” by Irving Burgie; “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Hugo Peretti, Luigi Creatore, and George David Weiss; “Long Black Veil” by Marijohn Wilkin and Danny Dill; e “I Forgot to Remember to Forget” by Charlie Feathers and Stan Kesler.

Produced for release by Jeff Rosen and Steve Berkowitz

Sessions originally produced by Bob Johnston