Mighty Oaks il trio berlinese annuncia il nuovo album

Il trio alt-indie di base a Berlino MIGHTY OAKS torna con l’annuncio del nuovo album, dal titolo MEXICO, in uscita il prossimo 7 maggio 20121, via Howl Records.

Ad accompagnare l’annuncio la pubblicazione della title track e del video visibile a questo link.

Attingendo a una miriade di influenze che spaziano dall’indie, al pop, dal folk al soul, il trio – composto da Ian Hooper (USA), Claudio Donzelli (Italia) e Craig Saunders (UK) – con il nuovo brano vuole trasmettere un messaggio positivo e di evasione: “2020 brought out the best in some, and the worst in others. People across America (and across the world for that matter) stockpiled guns and ammunition, threw punches over toilet paper, pushed racist bigots and ideologies in politics, and put a “me first” attitude on full display. While we firmly believe that turning away from problems does not at all help to get at the root of solving them, this song is a sort of mental escape when things heavy.”, ha affermato la band.

Il loro ultimo disco, All Things Go, è stato pubblicato un anno fa ed è stato accompagnato da un tour che, purtroppo, dopo due mesi è stato sopseso a causa della pandemia:

“Corona was on our heels the whole time”, ricorda il cantante Hooper, “We had just returned from Norway and a few days later, boom, lockdown!”. Per lui questa è stata l’occasione per rimettersi a lavorare sul nuovo disco nel suo studio di registrazione. “It was the first time since our debut album that I had the time to just write a whole lot of songs for this album”, afferma “And I feel like it sounds so much more like one album than say the last one did – or the one before that.”.

Insieme, i tre compagni di band e amici di lunga data hanno deciso di registrare le canzoni nello studio di Hooper, insieme al loro produttore Nikolai Potthoff e al batterista Joda Förster: “It was a total shot in the dark to record at my house. I had never actually tried it out, to record drums down there, and to track people together. Everyone was nervous, myself included. But it ended up being the best thing that we could have done. There is something about recording at home that brought us back to that very beginning, when Claudio and I started making music at his apartment together”, dice Hooper, “I’m the most at peace with myself as a musician than I ever have been before. Recording at home takes the pressure off: our time was our time, we didn’t have to hire a big studio, nobody was expecting anything from us, because we were in a pandemic. We just had time for us.”.

Il disco Mexico racchiude, così, il meglio di entrambi i mondi: è intimo, personale e diretto come è la musica dei Mighty Oaks ma, allo stesso tempo, è un disco più adulto, specchio della maturità dei tre musicisti che hanno trovato la loro voce, che hanno vissuto la vita con i suoi alti e i suoi bassi, e che, ormai, non hanno bisogno di dimostrare più nulla.

“The past few months were not easy for anyone. Music has been my outlet”, spiega Hooper. La sua nuova chitarra, accordata un tono sotto, più cupa e stridente, ha ispirato molte canzoni e può essere ascoltata in quasi ogni traccia.

I Mighty Oaks in Mexico hanno scelto di fare molto meno affidamento sui computer, meno plug-in, più nastro e più suoni dal vivo per un vero ritorno alle origini.

“The saturated, analogue harmonics sound like a fuzzy blanket, warm, and just somehow more pleasing. It inspired me to keep writing and creating”, afferma Hooper.

Nell’album oscurità e luce, felicità e disperazione vanno di pari passo, come nella vita.

Con Mexico i Mighty Oaks mostrano ancora una volta cosa sanno fare meglio e dove sono diretti.