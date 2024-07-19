“At Your Feet” il nuovo singolo dei The Script

Share

I THE SCRIPT, che hanno appena ricevuto il BRITs Billion Award per 1 miliardo di stream totalizzati nel Regno Unito, che è parte degli oltre 10 miliardi di streaming globali, condividono il loro ultimo singolo “At Your Feet“, secondo estratto dal loro nuovo album “Satellites”, in uscita il 16 agosto 2024 via BMG.

“At Your Feet” unisce i due punti di forza dei The Script: i cori maestosi e l’alternanza delle dinamiche di alti e bassi che dal vivo li rendono una forza irresistibile, e l’abilità di Danny O’Donoghue nel creare una connessione personale con gli ascoltatori attraverso testi ricchi di intime emozioni.

Guarda il video

L’idea per la canzone è nata quando Danny stava guardando una partita di calcio in televisione e uno dei commentatori ha detto: “He plays with the world on his shoulders when it should be at his feet.”. Danny ha trasformato quelle parole in un testo che sarà significativo per molte persone: “I’d rather take the world off your shoulders and put it at your feet.”. Danny ha aggiunto: “I was like: brilliant! I’m having that! You can totally turn that into some kind of connotation with love. And I went into the studio the next day with that and in five minutes we penned the chorus.”.

“At Your Feet” è stato prodotto dal hitmaker Steve Robson (One Direction, Rascal Flatts) e si unisce a “Both Ways” nell’attesa della pubblicazione dell’album “Satellites” che è disponibile per il pre-ordine/pre-salvataggio QUI.

L’album è disponibile in edizione limitata in CD con copertina rigida, vinile nero e CD standard.

Sullo store ufficiale della band, sono disponibili anche un vinile bianco in edizione limitata, una cassetta e nuovi articoli di merchandise e, per chi preordina l’album tramite il sito ufficiale ci sarà la possibilità di vincere un premio molto speciale: la giacca che Danny ha indossato quando ha incontrato la Regina, oltre a testi autografati e scritti a mano di una canzone dei The Script a tua scelta.

I The Script sono attualmente in tour mondiale come ospiti speciali di P!nk, con date fino alla fine di ottobre. Poi inizieranno un grande tour nel Regno Unito e in Europa a novembre, con molte date già sold-out e una domanda fenomenale che ha portato all’aggiunta di serate extra a Belfast e Dublino – tutti spettacoli che contribuiranno a far suonare i The Script davanti a un pubblico totale di 2 milioni di persone quest’anno.

Il tour presenta l’ospite speciale Tom Walker in tutti gli spettacoli dal 13 novembre al 7 dicembre.

La tappa italiana è prevista per l’11 dicembre al Fabrique di Milano.

Ecco il tour:



NOVEMBER

11th – UK, Belfast, SSE Arena (ADDED DATE)

13th – UK, Belfast, SSE Arena (SOLD OUT)

14th – Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena (ADDED DATE)

15th – Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena (SOLD OUT)

16th – Ireland, Dublin, 3Arena (SOLD OUT)

18th – UK, Cardiff, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)

19th – UK, Bournemouth, International Centre (SOLD OUT)

20th – UK, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

22nd – UK, Birmingham, Utilita Arena

23rd – UK, London, The O2

25th – UK, Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

26th – UK, Glasgow, OVO Hydro (SOLD OUT)

28th – UK, Leeds, First Direct Arena

29th – UK, Newcastle, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)

30th – UK, Manchester, Co-op Live (SOLD OUT)

DECEMBER

2nd – France, Paris, Salle Pleyel

3rd – Germany, Dusseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle

4th – Belgium, Brussels, Forest National

6th – The Netherlands, Rotterdam, Ahoy

7th – The Netherlands, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

9th – Germany, Berlin, Uber Eats Music Hall

10th – Germany, Munich, The Zenith

11th – Italy, Milan, Fabrique

Dopo la perdita, avvenuta lo scorso anno, del loro compagno di band e amico Mark Sheehan, e come omaggio e rispetto verso di lui, la band ha voluto fortemente continuare a portare avanti ciò che avevano costruito tutti insieme nel corso degli anni.

Il frontman Danny O’Donoghue è così tornato in studio e ha voluto sperimentare e mettersi nuovamente in gioco usando, ad esempio, un 808 e giocando con suoni di ispirazione R&B, concentrandosi su sonorità ritmiche vivaci e scrivendo insieme a Steve Robson (Rascal Flatts, Take That) e a Wayne Hector (One Direction, Nicki Minaj) oltre che, ovviamente, con il compagno di band Glen Power.

Ciò che è emerso è “Satellites”, una raccolta di canzoni assolutamente ispirate che aprono le porte a un nuovo futuro per The Script, ricordando che anche se Mark non è più qui fisicamente, rimane una parte vitale di tutto ciò che sono e saranno.



Danny ha spiegato: “The album cover is silhouettes of me, Glen and Ben Sargeant, our bassist, who’s been with us from the beginning. Then we have a hooded silhouette, because the air of Mark is still there. He always will be, but it’s also giving a tip of the hat to the future. It’ll never be the same Script. We’re just trying to get on and do what it is that we all feel is the next right thing to do and that’s to keep making more great music.”.



Album pre-order: https://thescript.lnk.to/SatellitesIN

Satellites album tracklist:

1. ‘Both Ways’

2. ‘Unsaid’

3. ‘Home Is Where The Hurt Is’

4. ‘At Your Feet’

5. ‘Gone’

6. ‘Inside Out’

7. ‘Satellites’

8. ‘One Thing I Got Right’

9. ‘Falling Flying’

10. ‘Before You Go’

11. ‘Promises’

12. ‘Run Run Run’

Comunicato Stampa: Camilla Caldarola Astarte