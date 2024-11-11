Laura Bryna – Wishlist

Share

After a landmark year of musical triumphs and major career milestones, Laura Bryna returns to the airwaves this holiday season with her chart-topping Christmas anthem, “Wishlist.” Originally released in late 2022, the festive track quickly established itself as an instant holiday classic, captivating listeners and landing on over 4 Million Global Streams across all DSPs and 20,000 user playlists on Spotify. “Wishlist” soared to the Top 5 on the Billboard Holiday Chart, Top 20 on the Billboard Hot AC Chart, and even claimed the No. 1 spot on the What’s In-Store Chart.

Building on the momentum of her fiercely successful singles, “Jawbreaker” and “Certified,” Bryna’s “Wishlist” showcases her signature blend of genre-bending creativity, heartfelt storytelling, and undeniable charisma. Known for her powerhouse voice and electrifying energy, Bryna continues to blaze her own trail, this time spreading joy and warmth with a song that has quickly become a holiday staple for fans around the world.

“Wishlist” is a perfect reflection of Bryna’s multi-faceted artistry, mixing holiday spirit with her trademark sassy and spirited style. As a dynamic force in modern Country music, Bryna has always been dedicated to connecting with her audience on a deeper level, and her holiday anthem is no exception. “Christmas is a time for family, friends, and giving back,” Bryna shares. “With ‘Wishlist,’ I wanted to capture that feeling of love and gratitude we all feel during the holidays, and share that joy with my fans.”

The release of “Wishlist” caps off an extraordinary period for Bryna, who has made waves with her unique blend of Country, Rock, and Pop influences, earning acclaim for her empowering anthems and captivating live performances. In addition to her work as a singer-songwriter, Bryna is a passionate advocate for causes close to her heart, including Homes For Our Troops and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

With “Wishlist,” Laura Bryna continues to cement her place as one of the most dynamic and inspiring artists in the industry today. As fans celebrate the holidays with her infectious Christmas anthem, Bryna remains committed to sharing her music, heart, and positive energy with the world.

Comunicato stampa Valentina Spada