Juice Wrld è uscito in tutto il mondo il disco postumo “Legends Never Die”

Anticipato dai brani “Life’s A Mess” featuring HALSEY e “Come & Go” con Marshmello

È disponibile in tutti gli store digitali “LEGENDS NEVER DIE” (qui un trailer postato sui social dell’artista https://www.instagram.com/p/CCTvIsODJRq/?igshid=1rs58t1dx7y2a), il disco postumo di JUICE WRLD.

L’album, come annunciato sul profilo ufficiale dell’artista scomparso lo scorso dicembre, è un modo per onorare la vita e l’arte di JUICE WRLD e contiene 21 canzoni nella versione digitale che rappresentano al meglio la sua musica.

“Anxiety” (Intro) “Conversations” “Titanic” “Bad Energy” “Righteous” “Blood on My Jeans” “Tell Me U Luv Me” (with Trippie Redd) “Hate the Other Side” (with Marshmello featuring Polo G and The Kid Laroi) “Get Through It” (Interlude) “Life’s a Mess” (with Halsey) “Come & Go” (with Marshmello) “I Want It” “Fighting Demons” “Wishing Well” “Screw Juice” “Up Up and Away” “The Man, The Myth, The Legend” (Interlude) “Stay High” “Can’t Die” “Man of the Year” “Juice WRLD Speaks from Heaven” (Outro)

L’album accende una luce sulle collaborazioni di JUICE WRLD e quanto queste rappresentassero per lui e quanto impatto avessero sul suo processo creativo ma non solo. L’artista ha sempre dedicato la sua musica ai suoi fan e ora più che mai speriamo che questo album possa essere d’aiuto per alleviare il dolore per questa perdita.

Il rapper, morto lo scorso 8 dicembre all’aeroporto di Chicago, stava lavorando ai brani inediti del suo prossimo disco, brani che ora la famiglia ha deciso di rendere noti.

L’album è stato anticipato dal brano “LIFE IS A MESS” che vede JUICE WRLD collaborare con HALSEY (https://youtu.be/IetcXhv83gQ) e da “Come & Go” con Marshmello (https://youtu.be/5Di20x6vVVU, video n.1 tra i trending di YouTube) che racconta così Juice Wrld: “Juice WRLD was one of the most talented people I have ever met. We were both constantly on the same page when it came to music and the time we spent together were some of the most exciting times I’ve ever had in my entire life. Watching you take breaks to do wheelies on your dirt bike and then come back and finish a whole song in one take was normal and to be able to be on this album with you and show the world what we made together means so much to me. You were a great person and I miss you everyday man. You will live forever through your music.”

Prima di questi inediti era stato pubblicato “RIGHTEOUS”. Del brano, le cui parole assumono oggi un significato ancora più doloroso, è disponibile anche un video https://youtu.be/ZengOKCUBHo con immagini di JUICE WRLD. Il video è stato diretto da Steve Cannon.

Noto soprattutto per i singoli “All Girls Are the Same”, “Lucid Dreams” e “Robbery”, Juice Wrld (nato a Chicago nel dicembre 1998) aveva raggiungo i primi posti della classifica di Billboard con il singolo “Lucid Dreams” nel 2018. La canzone faceva parte del suo album di debutto “Goodbye & Good Riddance” (2018), che ha raggiunto il sesto posto nella Billboard 200 e la certificazione di Platino. Nel 2019 aveva pubblicato il suo secondo album, “Death Race for Love”, numero uno nella Billboard 200, rivelatosi poi il suo ultimo lavoro a causa della sua prematura morte avvenuta all’aeroporto di Chicago l’8 dicembre 2019.