“Letter To You” il nuovo album di Bruce Springsteen

Esce “LETTER TO YOU”, l’attesissimo nuovo album in studio di BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, realizzato insieme a The E Street Band.

“Amo l’essenza quasi commovente di Letter to You”, dichiara Springsteen, “E amo il sound della E Street Band che suona completamente live in studio, in un modo che non avevamo quasi mai fatto prima, senza nessuna sovraincisione. Abbiamo realizzato l’album in soli cinque giorni, e quella che ne è venuta fuori è una delle più belle esperienze di registrazione che io abbia mai vissuto”.

“Letter To You” è il ventesimo album in studio dell’artista, un disco rock, caratterizzato dall’inconfondibile sound de The E Street Band, e registrato nella casa di Bruce Springsteen in New Jersey.

Sempre da domani sarà disponibile in esclusiva su Apple Tv+ il film-documentario “Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You” (produzione originale Apple Original Films), con i retroscena del processo creativo che hanno portato alla realizzazione dell’album.

“Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You” mostra infatti Springsteen mentre registra “Letter to You” live insieme a The E Street Band. Scritto da Springsteen e diretto da Thom Zimny, il film è un tributo a The E Street Band, alla musica rock e al ruolo che quest’ultima ha avuto nella vita dell’artista.

“Letter To You” contiene 9 brani scritti recentemente da Springsteen, e 3 leggendarie composizioni degli anni ‘70 finora inedite: “Janey Needs a Shooter,” “If I Was the Priest,” e “Song for Orphans”.

Insieme a Springsteen, hanno lavorato a questo progetto Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, Charlie Giordano e Jake Clemons. L’album è stato prodotto da Ron Aniello insieme allo stesso Bruce Springsteen, Bob Clearmountain ha realizzato il mixaggio, mentre Bob Ludwig si è occupato del mastering.

“Letter To You” è la prima performance di Bruce Springsteen insieme a The E Street Band dal tour di “The River” del 2016, nominato tour mondiale dell’anno da Billboard e Pollstar.

Questa la tracklist di “Letter to You”:

One Minute You’re Here Letter To You Burnin’ Train Janey Needs A Shooter Last Man Standing The Power Of Prayer House Of A Thousand Guitars Rainmaker If I Was The Priest Ghosts Song For Orphans I’ll See You In My Dreams

La carriera in studio di Bruce Springsteen si estende lungo un arco di oltre 40 anni e ha avuto inizio nel 1973 con “Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ” (Columbia Records). Il cantautore ha vinto 20 Grammy Awards, 1 Oscar e 1 Tony Award, è stato inserito nella Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, ha ricevuto un Kennedy Center Honor, ed è stato nominato “Person of the Year” da MusiCares nel 2013.

Nel settembre 2016 sono usciti la sua autobiografia “Born to Run” e l’album pensato come accompagnamento al libro, “Chapter and Verse”, mentre nel novembre 2016 Springsteen è stato premiato con la Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Dall’ottobre 2017 al dicembre 2018 si sono tenuti i memorabili 236 show di “Springsteen on Broadway” al Jujamcyn’s Walter Kerr Theatre, spettacoli che sono poi diventati anche uno speciale Netflix e un album contenente la colonna sonora. Nel 2019 Bruce Springsteen ha pubblicato “Western Stars” (PLATINO in Italia), primo album in studio a 5 anni di distanza dal precedente, e insieme al suo collaboratore di lunga data Thom Zimny ha co-diretto “Western Stars”, la versione cinematografica dell’album realizzata insieme a Warner Bros.