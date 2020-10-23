“Letter To You” il nuovo album di Bruce Springsteen

Photo Danny Clinch

Esce “LETTER TO YOU”, l’attesissimo nuovo album in studio di BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, realizzato insieme a The E Street Band.

“Amo l’essenza quasi commovente di Letter to You”, dichiara Springsteen, “E amo il sound della E Street Band che suona completamente live in studio, in un modo che non avevamo quasi mai fatto prima, senza nessuna sovraincisione. Abbiamo realizzato l’album in soli cinque giorni, e quella che ne è venuta fuori è una delle più belle esperienze di registrazione che io abbia mai vissuto”.

“Letter To You” è il ventesimo album in studio dell’artista, un disco rock, caratterizzato dall’inconfondibile sound de The E Street Band, e registrato nella casa di Bruce Springsteen in New Jersey.

Sempre da domani sarà disponibile in esclusiva su Apple Tv+ il film-documentario “Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You” (produzione originale Apple Original Films), con i retroscena del processo creativo che hanno portato alla realizzazione dell’album.

“Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You” mostra infatti Springsteen mentre registra “Letter to You” live insieme a The E Street Band. Scritto da Springsteen e diretto da Thom Zimny, il film è un tributo a The E Street Band, alla musica rock e al ruolo che quest’ultima ha avuto nella vita dell’artista.

“Letter To You” contiene 9 brani scritti recentemente da Springsteen, e 3 leggendarie composizioni degli anni ‘70 finora inedite: “Janey Needs a Shooter,” “If I Was the Priest,” e “Song for Orphans”.

Insieme a Springsteen, hanno lavorato a questo progetto Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, Charlie Giordano e Jake Clemons. L’album è stato prodotto da Ron Aniello insieme allo stesso Bruce Springsteen, Bob Clearmountain ha realizzato il mixaggio, mentre Bob Ludwig si è occupato del mastering.

“Letter To You” è la prima performance di Bruce Springsteen insieme a The E Street Band dal tour di “The River” del 2016, nominato tour mondiale dell’anno da Billboard e Pollstar.

Questa la tracklist di “Letter to You”:

  1. One Minute You’re Here
  2. Letter To You
  3. Burnin’ Train
  4. Janey Needs A Shooter
  5. Last Man Standing
  6. The Power Of Prayer
  7. House Of A Thousand Guitars
  8. Rainmaker
  9. If I Was The Priest
  10. Ghosts
  11. Song For Orphans
  12. I’ll See You In My Dreams

La carriera in studio di Bruce Springsteen si estende lungo un arco di oltre 40 anni e ha avuto inizio nel 1973 con “Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ” (Columbia Records). Il cantautore ha vinto 20 Grammy Awards, 1 Oscar e 1 Tony Award, è stato inserito nella Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, ha ricevuto un Kennedy Center Honor, ed è stato nominato “Person of the Year” da MusiCares nel 2013.

Nel settembre 2016 sono usciti la sua autobiografia “Born to Run” e l’album pensato come accompagnamento al libro, “Chapter and Verse”, mentre nel novembre 2016 Springsteen è stato premiato con la Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Dall’ottobre 2017 al dicembre 2018 si sono tenuti i memorabili 236 show di “Springsteen on Broadway” al Jujamcyn’s Walter Kerr Theatre, spettacoli che sono poi diventati anche uno speciale Netflix e un album contenente la colonna sonora. Nel 2019 Bruce Springsteen ha pubblicato “Western Stars” (PLATINO in Italia), primo album in studio a 5 anni di distanza dal precedente, e insieme al suo collaboratore di lunga data Thom Zimny ha co-diretto “Western Stars”, la versione cinematografica dell’album realizzata insieme a Warner Bros.

