Jason Mraz Il vincitore dei Grammy Awards pubblica “Wise Woman”

Il vincitore dei Grammy Awards JASON MRAZ, pubblica “Wise Woman”, secondo inedito estratto da LOOK FOR THE GOOD, il nuovo album in uscita il 19 giugno via BMG.

“Wise Woman is a song about Mother Earth and the love and nourishment that comes from Women,” ha detto Mraz. “It focuses on an herb garden, a small example of Mother Earth’s ability to provide sustenance and healing. A “Wise Woman” is also a title given to an elder who has spent years working with plants and teaches others her wise ways, opening our eyes to the gifts of the natural world for a brighter and healthier future.”

“Wise Woman” è stato preceduto dal primo inedito e title track dell’album “Look for the good”, scelto dalla First Lady di New York City Chirlane McCray come colonna sonora della campagna della grande mela “Food For Heroes” che raccoglie fondi per distribuire pasti caldi a tutti gli operatori sanitari impegnati a combattere l’emergenza COVID. Per maggiori info: www.nyc.gov/fund/donate

Il disco è una sorta di omnicomprensiva filosofia per l’artista, che ha da sempre come obiettivo quello di portare positività e ottimismo attraverso le sue canzoni, esortando i suoi ascolttori a trovare speranza, anche nei momenti più difficili.

“I never imagined a year ago when I wrote this album how timely its message would be,” afferma Mraz. “Regardless of a pandemic, people around the globe need constant hope. Period. I believe that can be self-generated by seeing good in everything, especially in the midst of tragedy and fear. I’ve always been an optimist in my life and in my music, and my hope with this album is that it inspires others to look at these dark times and witness the good that human beings are doing for their families and for each other. To look for the good is to practice gratitude. For me, I am grateful for the technologies that allow me to record and share my musical thoughts and grateful to the ears and hearts that feel them.”

Look for the Good rivela la grande passione di Mraz per la musica reggae. La star cinematografica Tiffany Haddish e l’icona del reggae giamaicano Sister Carol compaiono come guests nell’album, che inizia e termina con la stessa frase: “look for the good.”.

L’album è disponibile in pre-order a questo link.

ALBUM TRACKLIST

Look For The Good Make Love My Kind Good Old Daze You Do You (feat. Tiffany Haddish) Wise Woman Take The Music Time Out (feat. Sister Carol) DJ FM AM JJASON Hearing Double The Minute I Heard Of Love Gratitude

Official site: https://jasonmraz.com