E’ uscito a sorpresa “Black Parade”, il nuovo singolo di Beyoncé

Venerdì 19 giugno è uscito a sorpresa “Black Parade”, il nuovo singolo di BEYONCÉ disponibile in radio, in digital download e sulle principali piattaforme streaming.

“Black Parade” è arrivato proprio nel giorno del Juneteenth Day, ovvero la festa che celebra l’abolizione della schiavitù negli Stati Uniti.

«Happy Juneteenth Weekend! I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power. BLACK PARADE celebrates you, your voice and your joy and will benefit Black-owned small businesses» ha dichiarato Beyoncé.