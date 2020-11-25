“September” il nuovo singolo di Sting e Zucchero

Da venerdì 27 novembre “SEPTEMBER”, il nuovo singolo di STING scritto e registrato insieme all’amico e collega ZUCCHERO, sarà disponibile per la rotazione radiofonica.
“SEPTEMBER”, prodotto da Sting e missato dal 4 volte vincitore di Grammy Robert Orton, sarà contenuto contenuto nell’album di Sting “DUETS” in uscita il 19 marzo 2021 oltre che ne doppio cd Zucchero “D.O.C. DELUXE” in uscita il prossimo 11 dicembre.
“DUETS” celebra le unioni artistiche collezionate durante la lunga carriera di STING, il 17 volte vincitore di GRAMMY Award conosciuto da sempre come un esploratore musicale, un pioniere di suoni e collaborazioni. Oltre a quello con ZUCCHERO, l’album contiene i duetti che STING ha maggiormente amato: tra gli altri nell’album sono presenti i feat con Mary J. Blige, Shaggy, Herbie Hancock, Eric Clapton e Annie Lennox.
Questa la tracklist di “DUETS”:
Little Something with Melody Gardot
It’s Probably Me with Eric Clapton
Stolen Car with Mylène Farmer
Desert Rose with Cheb Mami
Rise & Fall with Craig David
Whenever I Say Your Name with Mary J. Blige
Don’t Make Me Wait with Shaggy
Reste with GIMS
We’ll Be Together with Annie Lennox
L’amour C’est Comme Un Jour with Charles Aznavour
My Funny Valentine with Herbie Hancock
Fragile with Julio Iglesias
Mama with Gashi
September with Zucchero
Practical Arrangement with Jo Lawry
None Of Us Are Free with Sam Moore
In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning with Chris Botti