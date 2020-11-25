“September” il nuovo singolo di Sting e Zucchero

Share Facebook

Da venerdì 27 novembre “SEPTEMBER”, il nuovo singolo di STING scritto e registrato insieme all’amico e collega ZUCCHERO, sarà disponibile per la rotazione radiofonica.

“SEPTEMBER”, prodotto da Sting e missato dal 4 volte vincitore di Grammy Robert Orton, sarà contenuto contenuto nell’album di Sting “DUETS” in uscita il 19 marzo 2021 oltre che ne doppio cd Zucchero “D.O.C. DELUXE” in uscita il prossimo 11 dicembre.

“DUETS” celebra le unioni artistiche collezionate durante la lunga carriera di STING, il 17 volte vincitore di GRAMMY Award conosciuto da sempre come un esploratore musicale, un pioniere di suoni e collaborazioni. Oltre a quello con ZUCCHERO, l’album contiene i duetti che STING ha maggiormente amato: tra gli altri nell’album sono presenti i feat con Mary J. Blige, Shaggy, Herbie Hancock, Eric Clapton e Annie Lennox.

Questa la tracklist di “DUETS”:

Little Something with Melody Gardot

It’s Probably Me with Eric Clapton

Stolen Car with Mylène Farmer

Desert Rose with Cheb Mami

Rise & Fall with Craig David

Whenever I Say Your Name with Mary J. Blige

Don’t Make Me Wait with Shaggy

Reste with GIMS

We’ll Be Together with Annie Lennox

L’amour C’est Comme Un Jour with Charles Aznavour

My Funny Valentine with Herbie Hancock

Fragile with Julio Iglesias

Mama with Gashi

September with Zucchero

Practical Arrangement with Jo Lawry

None Of Us Are Free with Sam Moore

In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning with Chris Botti