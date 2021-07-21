Share Facebook

Columbia Records e Legacy Recordings, divisione catalogo di Sony Music Entertainment, pubblicano Bob Dylan – Springtime In New York: The Bootleg Series Vol. 16 (1980-1985) venerdì 17 settembre.

L’ultimo capitolo dell’acclamata serie Bootleg di Bob Dylan rivisita la vena creativa e spesso dimenticata del vasto e complesso catalogo dell’artista, portando alla luce le nuove e provocatorie direzioni musicali che Dylan prendeva come cantautore e artista negli anni che vanno dal 1980 al 1985.

Nei primi anni ’80, mentre l’industria musicale era alle prese con l’arrivo di nuove tendenze e tecnologie, da MTV ai compact disc alla registrazione digitale, Bob Dylan scriveva e registrava nuove canzoni creando momenti essenziali per la sua discografia. Bob Dylan – Springtime In New York (1980-1985) celebra infatti questo ricco periodo creativo che risale agli album Shot Of Love, Infidels ed Empire Burlesque con outtakes inediti, take alternativi, registrazioni di prove, esibizioni dal vivo e altro ancora.

L’edizione deluxe 5CD include 57 registrazioni rarissime, 54 delle quali inedite in qualsiasi formato, che risalgono al 1980-1985. Le versioni precedentemente pubblicate includono due outtake di Shot Of Love: “Let It Be Me” (pubblicato per la prima volta come lato B del singolo “Heart of Mine”) e “Don’t Ever Take Yourself Away” (pubblicato per la prima volta in Hawaii Five-O: Original Songs from the Television Series).

Una terza registrazione precedentemente pubblicata, “Death Is Not The End” (un outtake di Infidels featuring Full Force) è apparsa per la prima volta in una versione modificata all’interno di Down In The Groove e può ora essere ascoltata interamente per la prima volta.

Bob Dylan – Springtime In New York: The Bootleg Series Vol. 16 (1980-1985) è disponibile in un cofanetto deluxe da 5 CD (con libro, cimeli, foto e altro) e in confezioni 2 CD e 2 LP in vinile da 12″.

Disco Uno Registrato tra il 1980 e 1981, vede Dylan alle prove con una varietà delle sue composizioni (“Señor (Tales of Yankee Power),” “To Ramona”), riarrangiare alcuni brani folk tradizionali (“Jesus Met the Woman at the Well”, “Mary of the Wild Moor”) e selezionare cover sorprendenti (“Mystery Train” con Ringo Starr, “Sweet Caroline”, “Fever”, “Abraham, Martin and John”) assieme ad un gruppo di musicisti tra cui Fred Tackett (chitarra), David Mansfield (mandolino), Willie Smith (tastiere), Tim Drummond (basso), Jim Keltner (batteria) e cori di Clydie King, Carolyn Dennis, Gwen Evans e Regina McCrary.

Disco Due/Tre/Quattro Il disco due è dedicato a outtake e take alternativi di registrazioni prodotte da Chuck Plotkin per Shot of Love, mentre i dischi tre e quattro sono incentrati sul materiale scritto da Dylan per Infidels, eseguito dalla band all-star assemblata per l’album che comprendeva Mark Knopfler (chitarra), Mick Taylor (chitarra), Alan Clark (tastiere), Robbie Shakespeare (basso) e Sly Dunbar (batteria). Le sessioni di Infidels, prodotte da Bob Dylan e Mark Knopfler, includono versioni inedite di “Blind Willie McTell” e “Jokerman”.

Disco Cinque Include brani dal vivo (“Enough Is Enough” da Slane Castle, Ireland, e “License to Kill” dal Late Night with David Letterman, 22 marzo 1984) insieme a take e outtake alternativi dalle sessioni di Empire Burlesque, prodotti da Bob Dylan, incluse le prime nuove canzoni (“Straight A’s in Love” e “New Danville Girl,” una prima bozza di “Brownsville Girl”) e una performance inedita della canonica “Dark Eyes”. Secondo le note nell’album: “Le registrazioni alternative selezionate per questo set sono diverse da quelle pubblicate nei precedenti volumi delle Bootleg Series. Sono incluse qui per illustrare il viaggio musicale intrapreso da Bob Dylan in questi anni”.

Nelle sue note di copertina, Damien Love scrive: “And that’s the real story of this gloriously untrammeled collection. The songs. The songs stripped free of trappings, tampering, passing tastes, and judgments. The songs broken down to the sound of people really doing this, right now, acting on instinct. The songs rough and rowdy, bruised and tender, joking and crying, nagging and striving and yearning. The songs were always there, and here they are still, keeping pace with us”.

Bob Dylan Springtime in New York: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 16 (1980-1985)

DISC 1

Señor (Tales of Yankee Power) – Rehearsal

To Ramona – Rehearsal

Jesus Met the Woman at the Well – Rehearsal

Mary of the Wild Moor – Rehearsal

Need a Woman – Rehearsal

A Couple More Years – Rehearsal

Mystery Train – Shot of Love outtake

This Night Won’t Last Forever – Rehearsal

We Just Disagree – Rehearsal

Let’s Keep It Between Us – Rehearsal

Sweet Caroline – Rehearsal

Fever – Rehearsal

Abraham, Martin and John – Rehearsal

DISC 2

Angelina – Shot of Love outtake

Price of Love – Shot of Love outtake

I Wish It Would Rain – Shot of Love outtake

Let It Be Me – International 7″ Single B-side*

Cold, Cold Heart – Shot of Love outtake

Don’t Ever Take Yourself Away – Shot of Love outtake*

Fur Slippers – Shot of Love outtake

Borrowed Time – Shot of Love outtake

Is It Worth It? – Shot of Love outtake

Lenny Bruce – Shot of Love alternate mix

Yes Sir, No Sir – Shot of Love outtake

DISC 3

Jokerman – Infidels alternate take

Blind Willie McTell – Infidels outtake

Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight [version 1] – Infidels alternate take

Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight [version 2] – Infidels alternate take

Neighborhood Bully – Infidels alternate take

Someone’s Got a Hold of My Heart – Infidels outtake

This Was My Love – Infidels outtake

Too Late [acoustic version] – Infidels outtake

9.Too Late [band version] – Infidels outtake

Foot of Pride – Infidels outtake

DISC 4

Clean Cut Kid – Infidels outtake

Sweetheart Like You – Infidels alternate take

Baby What You Want Me to Do – Infidels outtake

Tell Me – Infidels outtake

Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground – Infidels outtake

Julius and Ethel – Infidels outtake

Green, Green Grass of Home – Infidels outtake

Union Sundown – Infidels alternate take

Lord Protect My Child – Infidels outtake

I and I – Infidels alternate take

Death is Not the End [full version] – Infidels outtake*

DISC 5

Enough is Enough [live] – Slane Castle, Ireland

License to Kill [live] – Late Night with David Letterman, March 22, 1984

I’ll Remember You – Empire Burlesque alternate take

Tight Connection to My Heart (Has Anybody Seen My Love) – Empire Burlesque alternate mix

Seeing the Real You at Last – Empire Burlesque alternate take

Emotionally Yours – Empire Burlesque alternate take

Clean Cut Kid – Empire Burlesque alternate take

Straight A’s in Love – Empire Burlesque outtake

When the Night Comes Falling from the Sky [slow version]– Empire Burlesque alternate take

When the Night Comes Falling from the Sky [fast version] – Empire Burlesque alternate take

New Danville Girl – Empire Burlesque outtake

Dark Eyes – Empire Burlesque alternate take