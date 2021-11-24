Ascolta RWI
Grammy Awards

Grammy Awards 2022: Billie Eilish e Olivia Rodrigo tra le più nominate

Redazione 24 Novembre 2021 Artisti, In News Lascia un commento 66 Visite

Universal Music/Virgin Records festeggia il grande numero di nominations ottenute dai propri artisti ai Grammy Awards 2022, che si terranno lunedì 31 gennaio a Los Angeles.

BILLIE EILISH guida le candidature con ben 7 nominations ed è ora ufficialmente la più giovane artista ad essere nominata due volte nelle categorie principali nella storia dei Grammy grazie al suo ultimo disco, Happier than Ever: tra cui Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best New Film e Best Pop Solo Performance.

Anche il fratello FINNEAS, responsabile della creazione del disco della sorella, è stato nominato come Best New Artist ed è presente in tutte le 3 maggiori categorie come co-autore e produttore del disco di Billie (Record of the Year, Song of the Year e Album of the Year)

Segue la rivelazione OLIVIA RODRIGO, tra le più nominate, con il suo album di debutto, SOUR (ad oggi il disco più ascoltato al mondo del 2021 con oltre 5 miliardi di stream) che ottiene 7 nominations: Record of the Year (“Drivers License”), Song of the Year (“Drivers License”), Best New Artist, Album of the Year (“Sour”), Best Pop Vocal Album (“Sour”), Best Solo Performance (“Drivers License”) e Best Music Video (“good 4 u”).

TONY BENNETT & LADY GAGA conquistano invece ben 6 candidature, grazie al loro album di collaborazioni jazz Love for Sale: Record of the Year (“I Get A Kick Out Of You “), Album of the Year, Best Pop/Duo Group Performance, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, Best Music Video (“I Get A Kick Out Of You “) e Best Engineered-Album (Non Classical).

Gli ABBA ricevono la nomination per Record of the Year (“I Still Have Faith in You”) grazie al loro disco Voyage, pubblicato a 40 anni di distanza dal loro ultimo lavoro.

Il rapper J.COLE riceve invece 4 nominations per Best Rap Album (The Off-Season), Best Rap Song e Best Rap Performance (“m y . l i f e” ft. 21 Savage & Morray) e Best Melodic Rap Performance (“p r i d e . i s . t h e . d e v i l” ft. Lil Baby).

KACEY MUSGRAVES ottiene due candidature per Best Country Song e Best Country Solo Performance per il singolo “camera roll”, tratto dal suo nuovo album “star-crossed”.

Anche le star della musica latin sono candidate in varie categorie: J.Balvin per il disco Jose, Karol G per l’album KG0516, Kali Uchis per il disco Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) e Selena Gomez per il suo progetto in spagnolo Revalación nella categoria Best Pop Latin Album.

Record of the Year
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – I Get A Kick Out Of You

ABBA – I Still Have Faith In You

Album of the Year

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Olivia Rodrigo – SOUR
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Love For Sale

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license

Best New Artist
FINNEAS
Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Solo Performance
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
benny blanco – Lonely w/ Justin Bieber
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – I Get A Kick Out Of You

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Love For Sale

Best Pop Vocal Album
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Olivia Rodrigo – SOUR

Best Rap Performance
J. Cole – my.life w/ 21 Savage, Morray

Best Melodic Rap Performance
J. Cole – pride.is.the.devil w/ Lil Baby

Best Rap Song
J. Cole – my.life w/ 21 Savage, Morray

Best Rap Album
J. Cole – The Off-Season

Best Country Solo Performance
Kacey Musgraves – camera roll

Best Country Song
Kacey Musgraves – camera roll

Best Latin Pop Album

Selena Gomez – REVELACIÓN

Best Música Urbana Album
Kali Uchis – Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Dear Evan Hansen

Best Arrangement, Instruments & Vocals
Jacob Collier – The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)

Best Remixed Recording
Zedd – Inside Out (3SCAPE DRM Remix)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Love For Sale

Best Music Video

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Olivia Rodrigo – good 4 u

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – I Get A Kick Out Of You

Best Music Film

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles

Tags

Guarda anche...

elisa

Elisa torna con il nuovo singolo “Seta”

Elisa torna sulla scena discografica con “SETA”, il primo singolo estratto dal suo nuovo album …

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Ascolta RWI
Powered by Satserver srl P.iva 02141170593 - ROC 10915 - Trib.LT reg. stampa 791 del 16.06.2003 n.316/03 Dir.resp.Mauro Bruno | SIAE 2299/I/2294 - SCF 31/10 - Designed by Wolf
© Copyright - 2021, All Rights Reserved