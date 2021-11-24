Grammy Awards 2022: Billie Eilish e Olivia Rodrigo tra le più nominate

Universal Music/Virgin Records festeggia il grande numero di nominations ottenute dai propri artisti ai Grammy Awards 2022, che si terranno lunedì 31 gennaio a Los Angeles.
BILLIE EILISH guida le candidature con ben 7 nominations ed è ora ufficialmente la più giovane artista ad essere nominata due volte nelle categorie principali nella storia dei Grammy grazie al suo ultimo disco, Happier than Ever: tra cui Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best New Film e Best Pop Solo Performance.
Anche il fratello FINNEAS, responsabile della creazione del disco della sorella, è stato nominato come Best New Artist ed è presente in tutte le 3 maggiori categorie come co-autore e produttore del disco di Billie (Record of the Year, Song of the Year e Album of the Year)
Segue la rivelazione OLIVIA RODRIGO, tra le più nominate, con il suo album di debutto, SOUR (ad oggi il disco più ascoltato al mondo del 2021 con oltre 5 miliardi di stream) che ottiene 7 nominations: Record of the Year (“Drivers License”), Song of the Year (“Drivers License”), Best New Artist, Album of the Year (“Sour”), Best Pop Vocal Album (“Sour”), Best Solo Performance (“Drivers License”) e Best Music Video (“good 4 u”).
TONY BENNETT & LADY GAGA conquistano invece ben 6 candidature, grazie al loro album di collaborazioni jazz Love for Sale: Record of the Year (“I Get A Kick Out Of You “), Album of the Year, Best Pop/Duo Group Performance, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, Best Music Video (“I Get A Kick Out Of You “) e Best Engineered-Album (Non Classical).
Gli ABBA ricevono la nomination per Record of the Year (“I Still Have Faith in You”) grazie al loro disco Voyage, pubblicato a 40 anni di distanza dal loro ultimo lavoro.
Il rapper J.COLE riceve invece 4 nominations per Best Rap Album (The Off-Season), Best Rap Song e Best Rap Performance (“m y . l i f e” ft. 21 Savage & Morray) e Best Melodic Rap Performance (“p r i d e . i s . t h e . d e v i l” ft. Lil Baby).
KACEY MUSGRAVES ottiene due candidature per Best Country Song e Best Country Solo Performance per il singolo “camera roll”, tratto dal suo nuovo album “star-crossed”.
Anche le star della musica latin sono candidate in varie categorie: J.Balvin per il disco Jose, Karol G per l’album KG0516, Kali Uchis per il disco Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) e Selena Gomez per il suo progetto in spagnolo Revalación nella categoria Best Pop Latin Album.
Record of the Year
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – I Get A Kick Out Of You
ABBA – I Still Have Faith In You
Album of the Year
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Olivia Rodrigo – SOUR
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Love For Sale
Song of the Year
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license
Best New Artist
FINNEAS
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Solo Performance
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
benny blanco – Lonely w/ Justin Bieber
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – I Get A Kick Out Of You
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Love For Sale
Best Pop Vocal Album
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Olivia Rodrigo – SOUR
Best Rap Performance
J. Cole – my.life w/ 21 Savage, Morray
Best Melodic Rap Performance
J. Cole – pride.is.the.devil w/ Lil Baby
Best Rap Song
J. Cole – my.life w/ 21 Savage, Morray
Best Rap Album
J. Cole – The Off-Season
Best Country Solo Performance
Kacey Musgraves – camera roll
Best Country Song
Kacey Musgraves – camera roll
Best Latin Pop Album
Selena Gomez – REVELACIÓN
Best Música Urbana Album
Kali Uchis – Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Dear Evan Hansen
Best Arrangement, Instruments & Vocals
Jacob Collier – The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)
Best Remixed Recording
Zedd – Inside Out (3SCAPE DRM Remix)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Love For Sale
Best Music Video
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Olivia Rodrigo – good 4 u
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – I Get A Kick Out Of You
Best Music Film
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles