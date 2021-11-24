Grammy Awards 2022: Billie Eilish e Olivia Rodrigo tra le più nominate

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Universal Music/Virgin Records festeggia il grande numero di nominations ottenute dai propri artisti ai Grammy Awards 2022, che si terranno lunedì 31 gennaio a Los Angeles.

BILLIE EILISH guida le candidature con ben 7 nominations ed è ora ufficialmente la più giovane artista ad essere nominata due volte nelle categorie principali nella storia dei Grammy grazie al suo ultimo disco, Happier than Ever: tra cui Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best New Film e Best Pop Solo Performance.

Anche il fratello FINNEAS, responsabile della creazione del disco della sorella, è stato nominato come Best New Artist ed è presente in tutte le 3 maggiori categorie come co-autore e produttore del disco di Billie (Record of the Year, Song of the Year e Album of the Year)

Segue la rivelazione OLIVIA RODRIGO, tra le più nominate, con il suo album di debutto, SOUR (ad oggi il disco più ascoltato al mondo del 2021 con oltre 5 miliardi di stream) che ottiene 7 nominations: Record of the Year (“Drivers License”), Song of the Year (“Drivers License”), Best New Artist, Album of the Year (“Sour”), Best Pop Vocal Album (“Sour”), Best Solo Performance (“Drivers License”) e Best Music Video (“good 4 u”).

TONY BENNETT & LADY GAGA conquistano invece ben 6 candidature, grazie al loro album di collaborazioni jazz Love for Sale: Record of the Year (“I Get A Kick Out Of You “), Album of the Year, Best Pop/Duo Group Performance, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, Best Music Video (“I Get A Kick Out Of You “) e Best Engineered-Album (Non Classical).

Gli ABBA ricevono la nomination per Record of the Year (“I Still Have Faith in You”) grazie al loro disco Voyage, pubblicato a 40 anni di distanza dal loro ultimo lavoro.

Il rapper J.COLE riceve invece 4 nominations per Best Rap Album (The Off-Season), Best Rap Song e Best Rap Performance (“m y . l i f e” ft. 21 Savage & Morray) e Best Melodic Rap Performance (“p r i d e . i s . t h e . d e v i l” ft. Lil Baby).

KACEY MUSGRAVES ottiene due candidature per Best Country Song e Best Country Solo Performance per il singolo “camera roll”, tratto dal suo nuovo album “star-crossed”.

Anche le star della musica latin sono candidate in varie categorie: J.Balvin per il disco Jose, Karol G per l’album KG0516, Kali Uchis per il disco Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) e Selena Gomez per il suo progetto in spagnolo Revalación nella categoria Best Pop Latin Album.

Record of the Year

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – I Get A Kick Out Of You

ABBA – I Still Have Faith In You

Album of the Year

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Olivia Rodrigo – SOUR

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Love For Sale

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license

Best New Artist

FINNEAS

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Solo Performance

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

benny blanco – Lonely w/ Justin Bieber

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – I Get A Kick Out Of You

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Love For Sale

Best Pop Vocal Album

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Olivia Rodrigo – SOUR

Best Rap Performance

J. Cole – my.life w/ 21 Savage, Morray

Best Melodic Rap Performance

J. Cole – pride.is.the.devil w/ Lil Baby

Best Rap Song

J. Cole – my.life w/ 21 Savage, Morray

Best Rap Album

J. Cole – The Off-Season

Best Country Solo Performance

Kacey Musgraves – camera roll

Best Country Song

Kacey Musgraves – camera roll

Best Latin Pop Album

Selena Gomez – REVELACIÓN

Best Música Urbana Album

Kali Uchis – Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Dear Evan Hansen

Best Arrangement, Instruments & Vocals

Jacob Collier – The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)

Best Remixed Recording

Zedd – Inside Out (3SCAPE DRM Remix)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Love For Sale

Best Music Video

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Olivia Rodrigo – good 4 u

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – I Get A Kick Out Of You

Best Music Film

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles