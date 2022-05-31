Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Eminem ha pubblicato la versione estesa del suo iconico album The Eminem Show per il 20° anniversario dalla sua uscita.

La versione deluxe contiene 18 bonus tracks (inclusi B-side, performance live, versioni strumentali e una canzone inedita) e nessuna di queste è mai stata resa disponibile per il download o lo streaming.

“The Eminem Show” (Shady Records/Aftermath Entertainment/Interscope Records) ha infranto record, vinto ai Grammy Awards ed è il quarto album in studio di Eminem.

The Eminem Show in origine doveva uscire il 4 giugno, ma la data fu anticipata al 26 maggio per fronteggiare la pirateria e soddisfare l’enorme richiesta del pubblico.

Nonostante il cambio di data, l’album composto da 20 tracce ha debuttato alla #1 della Billboard 200, ottenendo numeri sbalorditivi con oltre 284 mila copie vendute in un solo giorno e divenendo l’unico album nella Storia a compiere un’impresa del genere.

La settimana successiva, The Eminem Show vendette 1.3 milioni di copie (il 7° album con più copie vendute nella prima settimana negli States di tutti i tempi).

The Eminem Show è risultato l’album più venduto negli Stati Uniti e in tutto il mondo nel 2002, vendendo complessivamente oltre 27 milioni di copie in tutto il globo.

Oltre ad ottenere la nomination come “Album dell’anno” ai 45° Grammy Awards, Eminem trionfò nella categoria “Miglior album Rap”, mentre il suo singolo sette volte Platino “Without Me” ha vinto come “miglior video musicale”.

Eminem rivelò all’epoca a SPIN MAGAZINE: “Una delle cose frustranti era che la gente diceva: ‘deve imprecare per vendere dischi’. Ecco perché con questo album ho abbassato un po’ i toni in fatto di effetto shock. Volevo dimostrare che sono un artista completo e sono qui per restare”.

Prodotto da Dr. Dre e per la maggior parte dei brani dallo stesso Eminem insieme al fedele collaboratore Jeff Bass, The Eminem Show contiene i contributi di Dr. Dre, Nate Dogg, Dina Rae, Obie Trice e D12.

Oltre a “Without Me”, l’album include le hit “Cleanin’ Out My Closet”, “Superman” e “Sing for the Moment”. Considerato come il ‘miglior album del 2002’ da Blender, Muzik e LAUNCH, The Eminem Show ha ricevuto il plauso della critica di tutto il mondo.

Nel corso dell’anno Eminem pubblicherà anche le edizioni in formato fisico de The Eminem Show (20th Anniversary Expanded Edition), incluso un set di 4 vinili LP, cd e formato cassetta.

Tracklist for The Eminem Show (20th Anniversary Expanded Edition)

Curtains Up (Skit) White America Business Cleanin’ Out My Closet Square Dance The Kiss (Skit) Soldier Say Goodbye Hollywood Drips Without Me Paul Rosenberg (Skit) Sing For The Moment Superman Hailie’s Song Steve Berman (Skit) When The Music Stops Say What You Say ‘Till I Collapse My Dad’s Gone Crazy Curtains Close

Stimulate (B-side from “Cleanin’ Out My Closet” single) The Conspiracy Freestyle (Featuring 50 Cent) (B-side from the “Business” CD Maxi) Bump Heads (Featuring 50 Cent, Tony Yayo, and Lloyd Banks) (B-side from the “Business” CD Maxi) Jimmy, Brian and Mike (Previously Unreleased) Freestyle (#1) (Live at Tramps, New York, 1999) Brain Damage (Live at Tramps, New York, 1999) Freestyle (#2) (Live at Tramps, New York, 1999) Just Don’t Give a Fuck (Live at Tramps, New York, 1999) The Way I Am (Live at the Fuji Rock Festival, 2001) (Featuring Proof) The Real Slim Shady (Live at the Fuji Rock Festival, 2001) (Featuring Proof) Business (Instrumental) Cleanin’ Out My Closet (Instrumental) Square Dance (Instrumental) Without Me (Instrumental) Sing For The Moment (Instrumental) Superman (Instrumental) Say What You Say (Instrumental) ‘Till I Collapse (Instrumental)

[BONUS TRACKS]