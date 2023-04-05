Ben Harper annuncia il nuovo album

Il cantautore, musicista e produttore BEN HARPER annuncia l’album WIDE OPEN LIGHT in uscita il 2 giugno via Chrysalis Records.
Il nuovo disco in studio segue il precedente Bloodline Maintenance che ha ricevuto una nomination agli ultimi Grammy Awards.
Ad accompagnare l’annuncio la pubblicazione del singolo “Yard Sale” feat. Jack Johnson, suo collaboratore di lunga data, e la comnunicazione delle date del tour estivo.
WIDE OPEN LIGHT è descritto da Ben come una vera e propria famiglia di canzoni in cui ogni traccia è parente stretta della successiva. È volutamente minimalista e sono le canzoni stesse, tanto quanto la produzione, le protagoniste assolute: “There was once a time when albums didn’t need an adjacent story or fable. When the songs were enough,” ha affermato Ben, “I’m excited to return to this.”.
Sul singolo, “Yard Sale“, invece ha detto: “Follows a man through the final blurred stages of a breakup. With each passing verse the couple grows further beyond reach or repair. By the song’s end, he’s more confused than when the song began.”.
Dopo l’uscita del disco, Harper sarà in tour in date selezionate con The Chicks, prima di partire per il suo lungo tour negli Stati Uniti questo autunno. Il tour americano di Harper inizia a Richmond, in Virginia, il 29 settembre, e comprenderà spettacoli a Portland, ME, Buffalo, NY, Cincinnati, OH, Milwaukee, WI e altri, e includerà esibizioni all’Oceans Calling Music Festival e al Sound on Sound Music & Arts Festival.
Questo mese, Ben è apparso nella nuova serie AppleTV+ “Extrapolations”, un dramma immaginario ambientato nel prossimo futuro, quando gli effetti del cambiamento climatico sono diventati parte integrante della nostra vita quotidiana.
La serie presenta un cast stellare che include anche Daveed Diggs , David Schwimmer, Edward Norton, Forest Whitaker, Gemma Chan, Heather Graham, Meryl Streep, Tobey Maguire, Yara Shahidi e molti altri.
Vincitore di 3 GRAMMY, Harper ha raccolto il plauso della critica internazionale e un seguito di fan in tutto il mondo grazie alla sua discografia che è sempre stata in grado di attraversare sapientemente diversi generi, producendo anche acclamati album di nomi del calibro di Mavis Staples, Rickie Lee Jones, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Natalie Maines, Ziggy Marley e altri.
Collaboratore incallito, Harper ha anche registrato canzoni con una vasta gamma di artisti che vanno da John Lee Hooker, Charlie Musselwhite, a Ringo Starr, Keith Richards e, più recentemente, Harry Styles, dove ha contribuito con il suo caratteristico tocco di chitarra al posizionamento in cima alle classifiche del disco HARRY’S HOUSE. Harper lo scorso autunno si è unito a Styles per 12 incredibili serate al Kia Forum di Los Angeles.
Ben Harper recentemente è stato ospite di CBS Mornings, ABC News, Forbes, SPIN e Variety, per nominarne solo alcuni.
Album pre-order: benharper.lnk.to/WideOpenLight
BEN HARPER TOUR 2023
Sat. Apr. 30 – Boulder, CO – Bluebird Music Festival
Sat. Jun. 10 – Torrey, UT – Fort Desolation Fest
Sat. Jul. 1 – Weimar, Germany – Seebühne Weimar c/o Weimarhalle
Mon. Jul. 3 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
Tue. Jul. 4 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
Wed. Jul. 5 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
Sat. Jul. 8 – Enghien, Belgium – LaSemo
Sun. Jul. 9 – Saint-Malô-du-Bois, France – Festival de Poupet *with Fatoumata Diawara, Colours In The Street
Tue. Jul. 11 – Milan, Italy – Circolo Magnolia *with John Butler
Wed. Jul. 12 – Verona, Italy – Castello Scaligero
Thu. Jul. 13 – Perugia, Italy – Arena Santa Giuliana
Sat. Jul. 15 – Tarvisio, Italy – Lago di Fusine Superiore
Sun. Jul. 16 – La Spezia, Italy – Piazza Giacomo Matteotti
Tue. Jul. 18 – Narbonne, France – Festival Jazz à l’Hospitalet
Wed. Jul. 19 – Lyon, France – Les Nuits de Fourvière
Thu. Jul. 20 – Vitrolles, France – Jardin Sonore Festival
Fri. Jul. 21 – Girona, Spain – Porta Ferrada
Sun. Jul. 23 – San Sebastián, Spain – Jazzaldia
Tue. Jul. 25 – Jerez, Spain – Tío Pepe Festival
Wed. Jul. 26 – Cascais, Portugal – CoolJazz
Fri. Jul. 28 – Marciac, France – Jazz in Marciac
Thu. Aug. 10 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium *with The Chicks
Fri. Aug. 11 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC Performing Arts Center *with The Chicks
Wed. Aug. 16 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena *with The Chicks
Thu. Aug. 17 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena *with The Chicks
Sat. Aug. 19 – Des Moines, IA – Iowa State Fair Grandstand *with The Chicks
Fri. Aug. 25 – Toronto, Canada – Budweiser Stage *with City and Colour, Katie Tupper
Sat. Aug. 26 – Madison, WI – Kohl Center *with The Chicks
Sun. Aug. 27 – St. Louis, MO – Evolution Festival *with Brandi Carlile
Tue. Aug. 29 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center *with The Chicks
Wed. Aug. 30 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha *with The Chicks
Fri. Sep. 1 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Fri. Sep. 29 – Richmond, VA – The National
Sat. Sep 30 – Ocean City, MD – Oceans Calling Music Festival
Sun. Oct. 1 – Bridgeport, CT – Sound on Sound Music & Arts Festival
Tue. Oct. 03 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
Wed. Oct. 4 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Fri. Oct. 6 – Burlington, VT – The Flynn
Sat. Oct. 7 – Buffalo, NY – UB Center for the Arts Mainstage Theatre
Sun. Oct. 8 – Albany, NY – The Egg Center for the Performing Arts
Tue. Oct. 10 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
Wed. Oct. 11 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Fri. Oct. 13 – South Bend, IN – Morris Performing Arts Center
Sat. Oct. 14 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater
Sun. Oct. 15-23 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino Hotel – Mystic Showroom
Per aggiornamenti e informazioni sui biglietti: www.benharper.com/tour