Ben Harper annuncia il nuovo album

Il cantautore, musicista e produttore BEN HARPER annuncia l’album WIDE OPEN LIGHT in uscita il 2 giugno via Chrysalis Records.

Il nuovo disco in studio segue il precedente Bloodline Maintenance che ha ricevuto una nomination agli ultimi Grammy Awards.

Ad accompagnare l’annuncio la pubblicazione del singolo “Yard Sale” feat. Jack Johnson, suo collaboratore di lunga data, e la comnunicazione delle date del tour estivo.



WIDE OPEN LIGHT è descritto da Ben come una vera e propria famiglia di canzoni in cui ogni traccia è parente stretta della successiva. È volutamente minimalista e sono le canzoni stesse, tanto quanto la produzione, le protagoniste assolute: “There was once a time when albums didn’t need an adjacent story or fable. When the songs were enough,” ha affermato Ben, “I’m excited to return to this.”.



Sul singolo, “Yard Sale“, invece ha detto: “Follows a man through the final blurred stages of a breakup. With each passing verse the couple grows further beyond reach or repair. By the song’s end, he’s more confused than when the song began.”.



Dopo l’uscita del disco, Harper sarà in tour in date selezionate con The Chicks, prima di partire per il suo lungo tour negli Stati Uniti questo autunno. Il tour americano di Harper inizia a Richmond, in Virginia, il 29 settembre, e comprenderà spettacoli a Portland, ME, Buffalo, NY, Cincinnati, OH, Milwaukee, WI e altri, e includerà esibizioni all’Oceans Calling Music Festival e al Sound on Sound Music & Arts Festival.



Questo mese, Ben è apparso nella nuova serie AppleTV+ “Extrapolations”, un dramma immaginario ambientato nel prossimo futuro, quando gli effetti del cambiamento climatico sono diventati parte integrante della nostra vita quotidiana.

La serie presenta un cast stellare che include anche Daveed Diggs , David Schwimmer, Edward Norton, Forest Whitaker, Gemma Chan, Heather Graham, Meryl Streep, Tobey Maguire, Yara Shahidi e molti altri.



Vincitore di 3 GRAMMY, Harper ha raccolto il plauso della critica internazionale e un seguito di fan in tutto il mondo grazie alla sua discografia che è sempre stata in grado di attraversare sapientemente diversi generi, producendo anche acclamati album di nomi del calibro di Mavis Staples, Rickie Lee Jones, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Natalie Maines, Ziggy Marley e altri.

Collaboratore incallito, Harper ha anche registrato canzoni con una vasta gamma di artisti che vanno da John Lee Hooker, Charlie Musselwhite, a Ringo Starr, Keith Richards e, più recentemente, Harry Styles, dove ha contribuito con il suo caratteristico tocco di chitarra al posizionamento in cima alle classifiche del disco HARRY’S HOUSE. Harper lo scorso autunno si è unito a Styles per 12 incredibili serate al Kia Forum di Los Angeles.



Ben Harper recentemente è stato ospite di CBS Mornings, ABC News, Forbes, SPIN e Variety, per nominarne solo alcuni.

Album pre-order: benharper.lnk.to/WideOpenLight

BEN HARPER TOUR 2023

Sat. Apr. 30 – Boulder, CO – Bluebird Music Festival

Sat. Jun. 10 – Torrey, UT – Fort Desolation Fest

Sat. Jul. 1 – Weimar, Germany – Seebühne Weimar c/o Weimarhalle

Mon. Jul. 3 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

Tue. Jul. 4 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

Wed. Jul. 5 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

Sat. Jul. 8 – Enghien, Belgium – LaSemo

Sun. Jul. 9 – Saint-Malô-du-Bois, France – Festival de Poupet *with Fatoumata Diawara, Colours In The Street

Tue. Jul. 11 – Milan, Italy – Circolo Magnolia *with John Butler

Wed. Jul. 12 – Verona, Italy – Castello Scaligero

Thu. Jul. 13 – Perugia, Italy – Arena Santa Giuliana

Sat. Jul. 15 – Tarvisio, Italy – Lago di Fusine Superiore

Sun. Jul. 16 – La Spezia, Italy – Piazza Giacomo Matteotti

Tue. Jul. 18 – Narbonne, France – Festival Jazz à l’Hospitalet

Wed. Jul. 19 – Lyon, France – Les Nuits de Fourvière

Thu. Jul. 20 – Vitrolles, France – Jardin Sonore Festival

Fri. Jul. 21 – Girona, Spain – Porta Ferrada

Sun. Jul. 23 – San Sebastián, Spain – Jazzaldia

Tue. Jul. 25 – Jerez, Spain – Tío Pepe Festival

Wed. Jul. 26 – Cascais, Portugal – CoolJazz

Fri. Jul. 28 – Marciac, France – Jazz in Marciac

Thu. Aug. 10 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium *with The Chicks

Fri. Aug. 11 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC Performing Arts Center *with The Chicks

Wed. Aug. 16 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena *with The Chicks

Thu. Aug. 17 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena *with The Chicks

Sat. Aug. 19 – Des Moines, IA – Iowa State Fair Grandstand *with The Chicks

Fri. Aug. 25 – Toronto, Canada – Budweiser Stage *with City and Colour, Katie Tupper

Sat. Aug. 26 – Madison, WI – Kohl Center *with The Chicks

Sun. Aug. 27 – St. Louis, MO – Evolution Festival *with Brandi Carlile

Tue. Aug. 29 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center *with The Chicks

Wed. Aug. 30 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha *with The Chicks

Fri. Sep. 1 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Fri. Sep. 29 – Richmond, VA – The National

Sat. Sep 30 – Ocean City, MD – Oceans Calling Music Festival

Sun. Oct. 1 – Bridgeport, CT – Sound on Sound Music & Arts Festival

Tue. Oct. 03 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

Wed. Oct. 4 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Fri. Oct. 6 – Burlington, VT – The Flynn

Sat. Oct. 7 – Buffalo, NY – UB Center for the Arts Mainstage Theatre

Sun. Oct. 8 – Albany, NY – The Egg Center for the Performing Arts

Tue. Oct. 10 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

Wed. Oct. 11 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Fri. Oct. 13 – South Bend, IN – Morris Performing Arts Center

Sat. Oct. 14 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater

Sun. Oct. 15-23 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino Hotel – Mystic Showroom

Per aggiornamenti e informazioni sui biglietti: www.benharper.com/tour