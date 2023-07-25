“Motomami World tour” di Rosalía si chiude con successo

Share

Si è concluso con grande successo il “MOTOMAMI WORLD TOUR”, il tour mondiale dell’artista, produttrice e cantautrice da MILIARDI di stream, vincitrice di 2 Grammy Award e di 12 Latin Grammy ROSALÍA!

Elogiato dalla critica per la creatività, il tour ha toccato 21 Paesi tra cui l’Italia con due indimenticabili show e ha attirato a sé 2 MILIONI di persone, chiudendosi con una performance sold out al Lollapalooza di Parigi davanti ad oltre 55 MILA persone.

Per un totale di 68 show in 3 continenti, Rosalía ha portato sul palco i brani tratti dal suo ultimo album “Motomami”, vincitore di un Grammy Award e certificato ORO in Italia, e altre canzoni del suo repertorio.

Grazie a questo tour mondiale, Rosalía è la prima artista di lingua spagnola ad essere stata headliner al Lollapalooza in Argentina, Cile e Brasile, oltre che ad Asuncionico. Inoltre, è la prima artista spagnola ad aver attirato una folla di oltre 170 mila persone nello Zócalo di Città del Messico.

La prima parte del tour prodotto da Live Nation, partita a luglio 2022 da Recinto Ferial de Almeria in Spagna e terminata a dicembre 2022 all’AccorHotels Arena di Parigi, ha contato 46 spettacoli in 15 paesi e 3 continenti. La seconda parte, invece, l’ha vista esibirsi in una serie di festival in America Latina (per un totale di oltre 300 mila fan con una media di 50 mila spettatori a serata), Stati Uniti ed Europa.

Ipnotiche, indimenticabili, frizzanti sono solo alcuni degli aggettivi con cui la stampa ha descritto le esibizioni del “Motomami Tour”, nonché uno dei tour più acclamati dalla critica del decennio, ricco di coreografie innovative e performance vocali uniche:

“Rosalía’s live show is the rare pop concert that feels like an innovation.” – Pitchfork

“Pure performance art sealed with a kiss. That’s what Rosalía delivered when she took the [Coachella} stage just as the sun was setting on Saturday night.” – Rolling Stone

“Rosalía’s wildly energetic, yet utterly human set on Thursday proved that she’s a pop force to be reckoned with — and that she’s only beginning to write her legacy.” – Boston Globe

“Really, Rosalía is in her own lane. It’s one thing to write an album of Spanish pop songs and watch them go viral in countries that don’t speak the language. It’s another to take a sweeping study of folk tradition and alchemise it into a full-beam arena experience.” – The Guardian (5 Stars)

“We were not prepared! … Rosalía’s MOTOMAMI World Tour is tremendous… and absolutely overwhelming. A full-fledged trip to the future! … she’s been rehearsing long enough for this to run like clockwork. And boy does she do it. The MOTOMAMI World Tour is a true reflection of those disruptive and strangely beautiful TikTok videos that served as a letter of introduction for the artist to present the best album of the year… But there is one thing that remains unchanged in this sensory feast and that is Rosalía’s voice. She is precise, exciting and takes songs to another dimension -showing that she sings deeper than anyone else. Today Rosalía has once again made it clear that she has the best legion of followers (they sing absolutely everything), that she does what she wants, that she does not need to fill the stage with anything or anyone so that she and her songs shine, and that she is not going to take a step back on this fascinating path that she has undertaken [toward] a Blessed and bright future!” – El País

“Rosalía’s MOTOMAMI TOUR begins its conquest of the world. The Catalan artist is crowned the new queen of pop and dazzles at the first concert of the international tour… At this point we can already say that 2022 will be remembered for being the year in which Rosalía and her ‘Motomami’ impeccably consolidated the process of world domination. …Rosalía has achieved several things that do not always necessarily go together: the popular acclaim of a public with a lot of accumulated desire, and the blessing of critics that have surrendered to an album that is a wet dream for her risk, her courage and her overwhelming mix of genres, Another thing that Rosalía has shown is that… she can conquer the world singing in Spanish. She has already done so, developing a new and very personal language that at times seems to come from the very future… [and is] going to put an end to the Anglo-Saxon hegemony of world pop.” – El Mundo

È attualmente in radio e disponibile in digitale il nuovo singolo “TUYA”, accompagnato da un videoclip girato interamente in Giappone e diretto da Styllz: https://youtu.be/F84pjEryeC0.

Seguendo l’esplorazione sonora presente nel suo rivoluzionario album Motomami, “TUYA” è una canzone sensuale co-prodotta da Rosalía, composta da uno stile reggaeton arricchito dalle dolci note del koto, strumento nazionale giapponese.

Il brano segue l’uscita dell’EP di 3 canzoni “RR”, il primo progetto condiviso della superstar spagnola insieme all’artista latino vincitore di un Latin Grammy e nominato ai Grammy Awards RAUW ALEJANDRO. L’Ep contiene anche il singolo certificato PLATINO in Italia “BESO”, che conta quasi MEZZO MILIARDO di stream, 1 MILIONE di video su Tik Tok e ha raggiunto la Top 5 della classifica globale di Spotify e la Top 25 di quella italiana.

Rosalía, vincitrice di 2 Grammy Award e di 12 Latin Grammy, è rapidamente “balzata in prima linea nel panorama pop globale” grazie alle sue innovative fusioni musicali e al suo stile distintivo. Ha ripetutamente infranto le barriere sia per le artiste di lingua spagnola che per quelle femminili, pur essendo ampiamente acclamata come: “un genio complicato… che riflette femminilità e forza… leader di nuova generazione… che rende il flamenco un fenomeno globale… mentre diventa la più grande popstar sulla Terra”. Con l’uscita a maggio 2018 del singolo rivoluzionario “Malamente (Cap.1: Augurio)” e l’arrivo in autunno del suo album “El Mal Querer”, i fan di tutto il mondo hanno rapidamente abbracciato la fenomenale capacità vocale di Rosalía, unita alla sua capacità di fondere flamenco classico e altri stili musicali spagnoli senza tempo ad R&B, hip-hop, ritmi latino-americani contemporanei e ritmi elettronici. Insieme alle forti influenze di Rosalía attinte dalle arti visive industriali, dall’empowerment femminile, dalla moda e dalla coreografia, è diventato chiaro ai critici che “El Mal Querer è un capolavoro moderno che rompe i confini… che ha risuonato come un’onda d’urto… si distingue praticamente da tutto il resto nel panorama pop globale”. Come risultato dell’impatto di lunga data dell’album e degli ulteriori singoli del 2019 che sono seguiti, Rosalía ha ottenuto 2 Grammy Award, la prima nomination ai Grammy come miglior artista esordiente in assoluto per un artista di lingua spagnola e 8 Latin Grammy, tra cui Album of the Year. Ulteriori riconoscimenti hanno incluso 2 MTV VMA, diverse copertine di riviste, tra cui la copertina speciale annuale della cultura del Sunday New York Times Magazine, le apparizioni apprezzate ai festival Coachella e Lollapalooza, il video YouTube più visto al mondo nel 2019 per un’artista donna e “Best Music of the Decade” da Rolling Stone, Billboard, GQ, The LA Times, Pitchfork e altri. Nel 2022 Rosalìa pubblica l’album certificato ORO in Italia “Motomami”, rivoluzionario progetto che vince un Grammy Award e 5 Latin Grammy, oltre a Album of the Year e il Billboard Latin Music Award 2022.

