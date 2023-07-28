Andy Taylor il suo primo album da solista

Share

ANDY TAYLOR – cantautore, chitarrista, cantante e membro della Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame i cui crediti includono il suo lavoro con Duran Duran, The Power Station, Robert Palmer, Rod Stewart, The Almighty, Thunder e The Ting Tings – ritorna con un nuovo album Man’s A Wolf To Man, la sua prima uscita da solista in oltre 30 anni.

Andy Taylor ha il tipo di storia che hanno le vere rock star, il tipo che comprende grandi successi, eccessi da capogiro e trionfi. Dopo il suo debutto come membro dei Duran Duran, Andy è stato produttore di Rod Stewart e ha contribuito a creare le star dei Thunder producendo il loro primo album. The Power Station, con Andy, Robert Palmer e Tony Thompson, mantennero la promessa dei Duran Duran di unire CHIC e Sex Pistols, così come lavorare con Steve Jones sull’album di debutto da solista di Andy “Thunder” nel 1987.

“Man’s A Wolf To Man” è stato ritardato dalla pandemia, che ha dato ad Andy il tempo di rimettere mano all’album. Proprio durante questo periodo gli è stata data la notizia che il cancro alla prostata che stava combattendo da anni era ormai terminale. Questa diagnosi purtropponon gli ha permesso di partecipare alla sua introduzione nella Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame come membro dei Duran Duran.

“When I started writing this album, it was the beginning of the chaos – 2016, 2017” dice Andy. “Man’s A Wolf To Man is pretty apt now. Having lived there, had kids there, had an amazing career there, I know America very well. And when you watch the breakdown, and the extremes of it, how quickly people became vicious enemies. Well, Man’s A Wolf To Man is about how man is his own worst enemy and will behave like a pack of wolves towards his other human enemy. What we saw bubbling when I started writing, it was all about getting even – why do you get so mad trying to get even? Why do people get angry? Why don’t they just do better themselves? I was getting back to making records that are human, about something that mattered or matters, that are in the moment.”.

L’album è tutt’altro che serioso. Influential Blondes cavalca su un ritornello entusiasmante e glam; Try To Get Even, un duetto con Tina Arena, è una splendida ballata country-rock, Reachin’ Out To You è il tipo di rock funky che i fan di The Power Station adoreranno, Gettin’ It Home è un rock duro, This Will Be Ours e Gotta Give vedono Andy scivolare da groove skiffleschi a un ritmo alla Stones.

Il 2023 vede Andy Taylor in cima al mondo, con un album da solista di cui è giustamente orgoglioso, e che si sta attualmente sottoponendo a una terapia mirata che sta cambiando e salvando la vita. Attualmente appare in tre canzoni del nuovo album n. 1 australiano di Tina Arena “Love Saves” e proprio la scorsa settimana i suoi ex membri della band dei Duran Duran hanno annunciato che suoneranno uno speciale concerto di beneficenza in California il 19 agosto per raccogliere fondi per il trattamento all’avanguardia del cancro di Andy .

Il futuro appare luminoso, finché può durare, qualunque sia il periodo di tempo che potrebbe essere.

MAN’S A WOLF TO MAN

LIMITED EDITION WHITE VINYL

SIDE ONE

Man’s A Wolf To Man

Influential Blondes

Did It For You

Try To Get Even (Featuring Tina Arena)

Reaching Out To You

SIDE TWO

Getting It Home

The Last Straw

This Will Be Ours

Gotta Give (Featuring Gary Stringer)

Big Trigger

Man’s A Wolf To Man (reprise)

CD

Man’s A Wolf To Man

Influential Blondes

Did It For You

Try To Get Even (Featuring Tina Arena)

Reaching Out To You

Getting It Home

The Last Straw

This Will Be Ours

Gotta Give (Featuring Gary Stringer)

Big Trigger

Man’s A Wolf To Man (reprise)

PRE-SALVA IL DISCO

Comunicato Stampa: Ufficio Stampa Italia | Astarte