Mariah Carey in occasione del pride pubblica “Rainbow: 25th anniversary”

In occasione del mese del Pride, è disponibile in digitale “RAINBOW: 25TH ANNIVERSARY EXPANDED EDITION” (Legacy Recordings), l’edizione speciale dell’iconico album di MARIAH CAREY “Rainbow” uscito 25 anni fa e ancora estremamente attuale e amato.
Rispetto alla versione originale del 1999, contiene tracce alcune inedite, delle hit amate dai fan, esibizioni dal vivo, remix diventati ormai dei classici e altre chicche, compresa una registrazione di “Rainbow’s End” prodotta da Mariah Carey e David Morales e due nuovi remix di Jermaine Dupri e David Morales.
“Rainbow: 25th Anniversary Expanded Edition” sarà disponibile dal 18 ottobre anche in versione vinile, un doppio LP con dischi illustrati arcobaleno. Il pre-order del vinile è disponibile al seguente link: https://bio.to/MariahCareyRainbow25.
“Rainbow” è il settimo album in studio di Mariah Carey, originariamente pubblicato il 2 novembre 1999. L’album presenta due dei singoli numero uno di Mariah, “Heartbreaker” ft. Jay-Z e “Thank God I Found You” ft. Joe e 98 Degrees. L’album ha debuttato al #2 della classifica Billboard 200 ed è certificato 3 volte Platino negli Stati Uniti, 4 volte Platino in Giappone e 3 volte Platino in Canada. Ha venduto oltre 10 milioni di copie a livello globale ed è stato ascoltato in streaming oltre 1 miliardo di volte in tutto il mondo. Oggi “Heartbreaker” ft. Jay-Z è ufficialmente certificato 2 volte Platino.
La pubblicazione di “Rainbow: 25th Anniversary Expanded Edition” arriva dopo altri due importanti anniversari che hanno visto coinvolta l’artista donna con più dischi venduti al mondo e con un catalogo ampio e senza tempo: “Butterfly 25” e “Music Box 30”.
In concomitanza con la release di “Rainbow: 25th Anniversary Expanded Edition”, è uscito anche lo speciale merchandising per il Pride. La collezione online, con un nuovo design, è disponibile ora per i fan, esclusivamente nel negozio ufficiale Amazon di Mariah Carey amazon.com/mariahcarey.
Tra un mese Mariah Carey tornerà a Las Vegas per la sua rivoluzionaria residency da headliner “Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas” al Dolby Live presso il Park MGM.
Rainbow: 25th Anniversary Expanded Edition
Digital Tracklist
**Nuove tracce
- Heartbreaker (feat. Jay-Z)
- Can’t Take That Away (Mariah’s Theme)
- Bliss
- How Much (feat. Usher)
- After Tonight
- X-Girlfriend
- Heartbreaker (feat. Da Brat & Missy Elliott (Remix)
- Vulnerability (Interlude)
- Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now)
- Crybaby (feat. Snoop Dogg)
- Did I Do That?
- Petals
- Rainbow (Interlude)
- Thank God I Found You (feat. Joe & 98°)
- Rainbow’s End **
- How Much (feat. Usher) (So So Def Remix) **
- Thank God I Found You (Make It Last Remix) (feat. Joe & Nas)
- Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now) (feat. Westlife)
- There For Me **
- Thank God I Found You (Mariah Only Version) **
- Love Hangover/Heartbreaker- Live at VH1 Divas 2000
- Can’t Take That Away (Mariah’s Theme)- Live at VH1 Divas 2000 **
- Bliss (Acapella) **
- There For Me (Acapella) **
- Heartbreaker/If You Should Ever Be Lonely (Junior’s Heartbreaker Club Mix)
- Can’t Take That Away (Mariah’s Theme) (Morales Revival Triumphant Mix)
- Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now) (Pound Boys Main Mix)
- Rainbow’s End (David Morales Extended Mix) **
Rainbow: 25th Anniversary Expanded Edition Vinyl Track-listing
LP 1
Side A
- Heartbreaker (Feat. Jay-Z)
- Can’t Take That Away (Mariah’s Theme) **
- Bliss
- How Much (Feat. Usher)
LP 1
Side B
- After Tonight
- X-Girlfriend
- Heartbreaker (Feat. Da Brat & Missy Elliott (Remix)
- Vulnerability (Interlude)
- Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now)
LP 2
Side C
- Crybaby (Feat. Snoop Dogg)
- Did I Do That?
- Petals
- Rainbow (Interlude)
- Thank God I Found You (Feat. Joe & 98°)
- Rainbow’s End **
LP 2
Side D
- Thank God I Found You (Feat. Joe & Nas) (Make It Last Remix)
- Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now) (Feat. Westlife)
- How Much (Feat. Usher) (So So Def Remix) **
- Can’t Take That Away (Mariah’s Theme) (Live at VH1 Divas 2000) **
- Love Hangover/Heartbreaker- (Live at VH1 Divas 2000)
Comunicato Stampa: Parole e Dintorni