Mariah Carey in occasione del pride pubblica "Rainbow: 25th anniversary"

In occasione del mese del Pride, è disponibile in digitale “RAINBOW: 25TH ANNIVERSARY EXPANDED EDITION” (Legacy Recordings), l’edizione speciale dell’iconico album di MARIAH CAREY “Rainbow” uscito 25 anni fa e ancora estremamente attuale e amato.

Rispetto alla versione originale del 1999, contiene tracce alcune inedite, delle hit amate dai fan, esibizioni dal vivo, remix diventati ormai dei classici e altre chicche, compresa una registrazione di “Rainbow’s End” prodotta da Mariah Carey e David Morales e due nuovi remix di Jermaine Dupri e David Morales.

Rainbow: 25th Anniversary Expanded Edition” sarà disponibile dal 18 ottobre anche in versione vinile, un doppio LP con dischi illustrati arcobaleno. Il pre-order del vinile è disponibile al seguente link: https://bio.to/MariahCareyRainbow25.

Rainbow” è il settimo album in studio di Mariah Carey, originariamente pubblicato il 2 novembre 1999. L’album presenta due dei singoli numero uno di Mariah, “Heartbreaker” ft. Jay-Z e “Thank God I Found You” ft. Joe e 98 Degrees. L’album ha debuttato al #2 della classifica Billboard 200 ed è certificato 3 volte Platino negli Stati Uniti, 4 volte Platino in Giappone e 3 volte Platino in Canada. Ha venduto oltre 10 milioni di copie a livello globale ed è stato ascoltato in streaming oltre 1 miliardo di volte in tutto il mondo. Oggi “Heartbreaker” ft. Jay-Z è ufficialmente certificato 2 volte Platino.

La pubblicazione di “Rainbow: 25th Anniversary Expanded Edition” arriva dopo altri due importanti anniversari che hanno visto coinvolta l’artista donna con più dischi venduti al mondo e con un catalogo ampio e senza tempo: Butterfly 25 e Music Box 30”.

In concomitanza con la release di “Rainbow: 25th Anniversary Expanded Edition”, è uscito anche lo speciale merchandising per il Pride. La collezione online, con un nuovo design, è disponibile ora per i fan, esclusivamente nel negozio ufficiale Amazon di Mariah Carey amazon.com/mariahcarey.

Tra un mese Mariah Carey tornerà a Las Vegas per la sua rivoluzionaria residency da headliner “Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas” al Dolby Live presso il Park MGM.

Rainbow: 25th Anniversary Expanded Edition

Digital Tracklist

**Nuove tracce

  1. Heartbreaker (feat. Jay-Z)
  2. Can’t Take That Away (Mariah’s Theme)
  3. Bliss
  4. How Much (feat. Usher)
  5. After Tonight
  6. X-Girlfriend
  7. Heartbreaker (feat. Da Brat & Missy Elliott (Remix)
  8. Vulnerability (Interlude)
  9. Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now)
  10. Crybaby (feat. Snoop Dogg)
  11. Did I Do That?
  12. Petals
  13. Rainbow (Interlude)
  14. Thank God I Found You (feat. Joe & 98°)
  15. Rainbow’s End  **
  16. How Much (feat. Usher) (So So Def Remix)  **
  17. Thank God I Found You (Make It Last Remix) (feat. Joe & Nas)
  18. Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now) (feat. Westlife)
  19. There For Me  **
  20. Thank God I Found You (Mariah Only Version)  **
  21. Love Hangover/Heartbreaker- Live at VH1 Divas 2000
  22. Can’t Take That Away (Mariah’s Theme)- Live at VH1 Divas 2000  **
  23. Bliss (Acapella)  **
  24. There For Me (Acapella)  **
  25. Heartbreaker/If You Should Ever Be Lonely (Junior’s Heartbreaker Club Mix)
  26. Can’t Take That Away (Mariah’s Theme) (Morales Revival Triumphant Mix)
  27. Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now) (Pound Boys Main Mix)
  28. Rainbow’s End (David Morales Extended Mix)    **

Rainbow: 25th Anniversary Expanded Edition Vinyl Track-listing

LP 1

Side A

  1. Heartbreaker (Feat. Jay-Z)
  2. Can’t Take That Away (Mariah’s Theme)    **
  3. Bliss
  4. How Much (Feat. Usher)

LP 1

Side B

  1. After Tonight
  2. X-Girlfriend
  3. Heartbreaker (Feat. Da Brat & Missy Elliott (Remix)
  4. Vulnerability (Interlude)
  5. Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now)

LP 2

Side C

  1. Crybaby (Feat. Snoop Dogg) 
  2. Did I Do That?
  3. Petals 
  4. Rainbow (Interlude) 
  5. Thank God I Found You (Feat. Joe & 98°)
  6. Rainbow’s End    **

LP 2

Side D

  1. Thank God I Found You (Feat. Joe & Nas) (Make It Last Remix)  
  2. Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now) (Feat. Westlife)
  3. How Much (Feat. Usher) (So So Def Remix)    **
  4. Can’t Take That Away (Mariah’s Theme) (Live at VH1 Divas 2000)    **
  5. Love Hangover/Heartbreaker- (Live at VH1 Divas 2000)

