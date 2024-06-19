Mariah Carey in occasione del pride pubblica “Rainbow: 25th anniversary”

Share

In occasione del mese del Pride, è disponibile in digitale “RAINBOW: 25TH ANNIVERSARY EXPANDED EDITION” (Legacy Recordings), l’edizione speciale dell’iconico album di MARIAH CAREY “Rainbow” uscito 25 anni fa e ancora estremamente attuale e amato.

Rispetto alla versione originale del 1999, contiene tracce alcune inedite, delle hit amate dai fan, esibizioni dal vivo, remix diventati ormai dei classici e altre chicche, compresa una registrazione di “Rainbow’s End” prodotta da Mariah Carey e David Morales e due nuovi remix di Jermaine Dupri e David Morales.

“Rainbow: 25th Anniversary Expanded Edition” sarà disponibile dal 18 ottobre anche in versione vinile, un doppio LP con dischi illustrati arcobaleno. Il pre-order del vinile è disponibile al seguente link: https://bio.to/MariahCareyRainbow25.

“Rainbow” è il settimo album in studio di Mariah Carey, originariamente pubblicato il 2 novembre 1999. L’album presenta due dei singoli numero uno di Mariah, “Heartbreaker” ft. Jay-Z e “Thank God I Found You” ft. Joe e 98 Degrees. L’album ha debuttato al #2 della classifica Billboard 200 ed è certificato 3 volte Platino negli Stati Uniti, 4 volte Platino in Giappone e 3 volte Platino in Canada. Ha venduto oltre 10 milioni di copie a livello globale ed è stato ascoltato in streaming oltre 1 miliardo di volte in tutto il mondo. Oggi “Heartbreaker” ft. Jay-Z è ufficialmente certificato 2 volte Platino.

La pubblicazione di “Rainbow: 25th Anniversary Expanded Edition” arriva dopo altri due importanti anniversari che hanno visto coinvolta l’artista donna con più dischi venduti al mondo e con un catalogo ampio e senza tempo: “Butterfly 25” e “Music Box 30”.

In concomitanza con la release di “Rainbow: 25th Anniversary Expanded Edition”, è uscito anche lo speciale merchandising per il Pride. La collezione online, con un nuovo design, è disponibile ora per i fan, esclusivamente nel negozio ufficiale Amazon di Mariah Carey amazon.com/mariahcarey.

Tra un mese Mariah Carey tornerà a Las Vegas per la sua rivoluzionaria residency da headliner “Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas” al Dolby Live presso il Park MGM.

Rainbow: 25th Anniversary Expanded Edition

Digital Tracklist

**Nuove tracce

Heartbreaker (feat. Jay-Z) Can’t Take That Away (Mariah’s Theme) Bliss How Much (feat. Usher) After Tonight X-Girlfriend Heartbreaker (feat. Da Brat & Missy Elliott (Remix) Vulnerability (Interlude) Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now) Crybaby (feat. Snoop Dogg) Did I Do That? Petals Rainbow (Interlude) Thank God I Found You (feat. Joe & 98°) Rainbow’s End ** How Much (feat. Usher) (So So Def Remix) ** Thank God I Found You (Make It Last Remix) (feat. Joe & Nas) Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now) (feat. Westlife) There For Me ** Thank God I Found You (Mariah Only Version) ** Love Hangover/Heartbreaker- Live at VH1 Divas 2000 Can’t Take That Away (Mariah’s Theme)- Live at VH1 Divas 2000 ** Bliss (Acapella) ** There For Me (Acapella) ** Heartbreaker/If You Should Ever Be Lonely (Junior’s Heartbreaker Club Mix) Can’t Take That Away (Mariah’s Theme) (Morales Revival Triumphant Mix) Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now) (Pound Boys Main Mix) Rainbow’s End (David Morales Extended Mix) **

Rainbow: 25th Anniversary Expanded Edition Vinyl Track-listing

LP 1

Side A

Heartbreaker (Feat. Jay-Z) Can’t Take That Away (Mariah’s Theme) ** Bliss How Much (Feat. Usher)

LP 1

Side B

After Tonight X-Girlfriend Heartbreaker (Feat. Da Brat & Missy Elliott (Remix) Vulnerability (Interlude) Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now)

LP 2

Side C

Crybaby (Feat. Snoop Dogg) Did I Do That? Petals Rainbow (Interlude) Thank God I Found You (Feat. Joe & 98°) Rainbow’s End **

LP 2

Side D

Thank God I Found You (Feat. Joe & Nas) (Make It Last Remix) Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now) (Feat. Westlife) How Much (Feat. Usher) (So So Def Remix) ** Can’t Take That Away (Mariah’s Theme) (Live at VH1 Divas 2000) ** Love Hangover/Heartbreaker- (Live at VH1 Divas 2000)

