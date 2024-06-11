“Timeless” il nuovo album del producer Kaytranada

È uscito in digitale “TIMELESS”, il nuovo album del due volte vincitore del Grammy Award KAYTRANADA.
L’album include collaborazioni con artisti del calibro di Anderson .Paak, Childish Gambino, Dawn Richard, Don Toliver, PinkPantheress, Ravyn Lenae, Thundercat, Tinashe e tanti altri.
All’inizio di questa settimana, KAYTRANADA ha pubblicato il suo nuovo singolo “Drip Sweat” con Channel Tres, che mostra un lato inedito di ciascuno dei due artisti. Il disco è stato in tendenza su X dopo essere stato presentato in anteprima ai fan.
Questa è la tracklist di “Timeless”:
- Pressure
- Spit It Out (feat. Rochelle Jordan)
- Call U Up (feat. Lou Phelps)
- Weird (feat. Durand Bernarr)
- Dance Dance Dance Dance
- Feel A Way (feat. Don Toliver)
- Still (feat. Charlotte Day Wilson)
- Video (feat. Ravyn Lenae)
- Seemingly
- Drip Sweat (feat. Channel Tres)
- Hold On (feat. Dawn Richard)
- Please Babe
- Stepped On
- More Than A Little Bit (feat. Tinashe)
- Do 2 Me (feat. Anderson .Paak & SiR)
- Witchy (feat. Childish Gambino)
- Lover/Friend (feat. Rochelle Jordan)
Bonus Tracks
- Wasted Words (feat. Thundercat)
- Snap My Finger (feat. PinkPantheress)
- Stuntin (feat. Channel Tres)
- Out Of Luck (feat. Mariah The Scientist)
Prima dell’uscita di “Timeless”, Kaytranada ha dichiarato a Rolling Stones sul ruolo del producer, come la “produzione lungimirante del produttore abbia sottilmente cambiato il suono della cultura pop” e altro ancora.
